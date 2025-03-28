Jawan injured in blast as IED planted by Naxalites goes off in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: A Bastar Fighters jawan was injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place around 10 am near Bedmakoti village under Kohkameta police station limits when a joint team of security forces was out on an area domination operation, a senior official said.

Personnel belonging to the Indo Tibetan Border Police, and District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Bastar Fighters, both state police units, were involved in the operation launched from Kutul security camp towards a newly established camp in Bedmakoti, he said.