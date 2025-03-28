Man 'wanting son' kills five-month-old twin daughters and buries their bodies; arrested

JAIPUR: A man in Rajasthan's Sikar allegedly killed his five-month-old twin daughters by slamming them on the floor as he wanted a son, police said on Friday.

He allegedly buried the bodies in a vacant plot about 2 km from their house in Neem Ka Thana city on Thursday.

A police team exhumed the bodies and arrested the father, they said.

Police said Ashok Yadav wanted a son and had a quarrel with his wife Anita on Thursday night over the issue.

The couple have another five-year-old daughter.

"The girls' maternal uncle Sunil Yadav called the Kotwali police station. He told that the girls' father killed them and buried the bodies in the land near the Collectorate," Additional SP Roshan Meena said.

On receiving information about the incident, SDM Rajveer Yadav and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team reached the spot late at night and sealed it.

On Friday morning, the bodies were taken out and handed over to the medical board for postmortem, he said.

Sub-Inspector Virendra Kumar the twins were born on November 4, 2024.

Since then there was a dispute in the house.

Ashok and his family members wanted a son.

He first beat up his wife and picked up both the daughters and threw them brutally on the ground, the SI said.

The injured girls were taken to the hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

After this, the husband and his family buried the girls.

Stones and bushes were placed to cover the burial spot, he said.