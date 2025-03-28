Modi to flag off 1st train to Kashmir on April 19

SRINAGAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the first-ever Vande Bharat Express train to Kashmir on April 19, marking the completion of the 272-km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link project.

Modi will flag off the train from the Katra railway station of the Jammu rail division. After inaugurating the train, he will address a rally in Katra, which serves as a base camp for the pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine.

The inauguration of the train will end over 70 years of wait for a direct train service to Kashmir. At present, trains are operational just between Sangaldan and Baramulla in the Valley and from Katra to across the country.

The trial runs of the train from Katra to the Baramulla track have been successful. The Commissioner of Railway Safety, who visited J&K in January, has given the green light to the train service between Katra and Kashmir.

Only one Kashmir-specific Vande Bharat train will ply on the Katra and Srinagar route in the beginning. “More trains will start plying on the route based on the public response,” an official said.