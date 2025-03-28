'Orwellian', says Union Minister as police in UP's Meerut warn of passport, license revocation for roadside Eid prayers

The police in Meerut has warned against people offering namaz on roadside.

The police said that people offering namaz on roads will face strict legal action that may lead to their passports getting cancelled and driving license revoked, reports said.

Meerut Superintendent Police (City), Ayush Vikram Singh, has reiterated that Eid prayers should be offered at local mosques or designated Eidgahs and that no one should perform namaz on the roads, news agency IANS reported.

"Last year, some individuals defied the directives and prayed on the roads, leading to action against more than 80 people. This time, anyone violating the rule will face strict legal action," Singh told PTI.

The police warning comes ahead of of Eid-ul-Fitr and last Friday prayers of Ramzan.

Meanwhile, Mint quoted Union Minister of State (MoS), Jayant Singh as describing the Meerut top cop's warning as 'Policing towards Orwellian 1984.’

Jayant Singh is the leader of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) which is part of the BJP-led NDA alliance. He is currently serving as the Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Aazad Samaj Party-Kanshi Ram MP Chandra Shekhar Aazad said that he thinks that Muslims will have to get "permission even to breathe" in the coming times.

"In UP there is a competition among the police officers to see who will give more disgusting statements against Muslims, which will create publicity. The police are not the court. They do not have any right to cancel passports...I think Muslims will have to get permission even to breathe in the coming times. The UP government and central government should see what is happening to their officials," he told ANI.