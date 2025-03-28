Power corridor | ‘MPs can share views on ONOE with panel’

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday suggested that MPs can share their views and perspectives on the concept of “one nation, one election” (ONOE) with the parliamentary panel scrutinising the Bills favouring simultaneous polls. Speaking in the House, Birla said many young MPs had shared their views on the idea with him during separate meetings. He said he would request MPs that they should share this with the Joint Committee of Parliament headed by BJP MP and former Union Minister PP Chaudhary.

344 deaths in wildlife conflict in Kerala

An estimated 344 people lost their lives in incidents of human-wildlife conflict across Kerala between 2021 and 2025, Environment and Forest Minister Bhupendra Yadav informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Replying to supplementaries during the Question Hour, he said 180 deaths were due to snake bites, 103 from elephants, 35 due to wild boars and four because of tigers.

Opposition seeks minister’s statement on judge case

The Justice Yashwant Varma cash row found echoes in Lok Sabha on Thursday as Opposition MPs demanded that Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal make a statement on the issue. During the Zero Hour, Congress MP Manish Tewari said the reports on the incident “disturbed the conscience of all right-thinking citizens across the country”. Trinamool Congress TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee also raised the issue.