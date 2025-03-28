Pregnant woman turned away twice by MP health centre nurses, newborn dies en route to hospital

RATLAM: A pregnant woman in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district was allegedly turned away twice from a health centre, and her newborn died after she delivered while being rushed back to the facility on a handcart by her husband.
The incident occurred in Sailana town during the intervening night of March 23 and 24, officials said on Friday. A video of the man taking his wife to the hospital for the third time went viral on social media.
Sailana Sub-Divisional Magistrate Manish Jain said, “At 9 am on March 23, Krishna Gwala, a resident of Kalika Mata Mandir Road in Sailana, took his wife Neetu to the community health centre, where nurse Chetna Charel sent them away, saying the delivery would take place after two to three days.”
“At 1 am, she again experienced labour pains and was rushed to the hospital,” Jain added. “This time, nurse Gayatri Patidar refused to admit Neetu after an examination, saying the delivery would happen in 15 more hours. The couple returned home.”
However, when her condition worsened again, her husband took her to the hospital on a handcart for the third time. She delivered at 3 am en route, but health authorities later told the couple that the newborn had died.
“Gwala has blamed the hospital management for the death of the child and has demanded action. A thorough probe will be conducted into this incident,” Jain said.
Dr MS Sagar, the in-charge Chief Medical and Health Officer of the district hospital, said Collector Rajesh Batham had ordered an inquiry into the newborn’s death.
“The investigation at the district level found negligence in duty. A show-cause notice has been issued to Sailana Block Medical Officer (BMO) Dr PC Koli. A letter has been sent to the state Commissioner of Health Services seeking action against on-duty doctor Shailesh Dange,” he said.
Nursing officer Chetna Charel has been suspended with immediate effect, while NHM contract nursing officer Gayatri Patidar’s services have been terminated, he added.