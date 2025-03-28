Protesters try to interrupt Mamata Banerjee's speech at Oxford event
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was confronted by left-wing student protesters while she was making her maiden speech at Kellogg College, Oxford University in London on Thursday, reports said.
The protesters tried to raise various issues faced by the people back home in West Bengal but Mamata managed to handle the situation well.
"Please don't do politics here. You can do it with me in my state," she said. "If you want to get a political platform, go to Bengal," she added.
She called a protester "brother" as she tried to bring the situation under control.
"Tell your party to increase its strength in our state (West Bengal) so they can fight with us," the Mamata told the protesters, according to a report.
According to the NDTV, Mamata Banerjee also held up a black and white photograph from 1990 that showed her injured and wrapped in bandages from an alleged murderous assault on her by Lalu Alam, a CPI(M) youth wing worker.
Accusing people of attempting to kill her, Banerjee said, "I was about to die. These are your atrocities."
The Chief Minister said this isn't "drama" and insisted protestors not to misbehave. "Instead of insulting me, you are insulting your institution. Don't disrespect your institution. You can disrespect me, but you cannot disrespect your institution," the report added.
Banerjee alleged that this is the "habit" of the left to create chaos wherever she goes. "The same thing can be repeated when your leaders visit," she cautioned.
She also said that she believes in unity. "I am for Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Isai. I am for all. I am for unity. You people are not."
The Chief Minister, the NDTV report, added, "You encourage me. Didi will come every time. Didi does not bother anybody. Didi walks like a Royal Bengal Tiger. If you can catch me, catch me!"
The sudden protest left the audience shocked. The protesters were forced to leave the hall at the instance of the audience and Banerjee concluded her speech without any hitches.
The Chief Minister was invited to speak at Kellogg College on social development of women, children, and marginalised sections. In her speech, Banerjee mentioned her government's flagship schemes like 'Swasthya Saathi' and 'Kanyashree'.