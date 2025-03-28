Protesters try to interrupt Mamata Banerjee's speech at Oxford event

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was confronted by left-wing student protesters while she was making her maiden speech at Kellogg College, Oxford University in London on Thursday, reports said.

The protesters tried to raise various issues faced by the people back home in West Bengal but Mamata managed to handle the situation well.

"Please don't do politics here. You can do it with me in my state," she said. "If you want to get a political platform, go to Bengal," she added.

She called a protester "brother" as she tried to bring the situation under control.

"Tell your party to increase its strength in our state (West Bengal) so they can fight with us," the Mamata told the protesters, according to a report.

According to the NDTV, Mamata Banerjee also held up a black and white photograph from 1990 that showed her injured and wrapped in bandages from an alleged murderous assault on her by Lalu Alam, a CPI(M) youth wing worker.

Accusing people of attempting to kill her, Banerjee said, "I was about to die. These are your atrocities."

The Chief Minister said this isn't "drama" and insisted protestors not to misbehave. "Instead of insulting me, you are insulting your institution. Don't disrespect your institution. You can disrespect me, but you cannot disrespect your institution," the report added.