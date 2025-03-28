SGPC passes annual budget 2025-26 amid Sikh organisations' protests over appointment of Takht Jathedars

CHANDIGARH: Amid protests by Damdami Taksal and other Sikh organisations over the removal and appointment of Takht Jathedars, allegedly in an arbitrary manner, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) today tabled and passed an annual budget of Rs 1,386.47 crore for the 2025-26 fiscal year.

The budget session, held at Teja Singh Samundri Hall at the SGPC office, was presided over by SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami, while General Secretary Sher Singh Mandwala presented the budget.

This year’s SGPC budget has increased by 9.95 per cent compared to the previous year. Mandwala detailed the income expected from various departments and institutions, as well as allocations for future projects. He also shared information on the Panthic, educational, religious, and public welfare initiatives undertaken by the SGPC.

Following the session, Dhami said efforts would be made to enhance Sarais (inns), healthcare, education, and religious campaigns. He stated that the Dharam Prachar Committee’s budget this year is Rs 110 crore, while the budget for Gurdwaras stands at Rs 1,062 crore.