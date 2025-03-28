SGPC passes annual budget 2025-26 amid Sikh organisations' protests over appointment of Takht Jathedars

CHANDIGARH: Amid protests by Damdami Taksal and other Sikh organisations over the removal and appointment of Takht Jathedars, allegedly in an arbitrary manner, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) today tabled and passed an annual budget of Rs 1,386.47 crore for the 2025-26 fiscal year.
The budget session, held at Teja Singh Samundri Hall at the SGPC office, was presided over by SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami, while General Secretary Sher Singh Mandwala presented the budget.
This year’s SGPC budget has increased by 9.95 per cent compared to the previous year. Mandwala detailed the income expected from various departments and institutions, as well as allocations for future projects. He also shared information on the Panthic, educational, religious, and public welfare initiatives undertaken by the SGPC.
Following the session, Dhami said efforts would be made to enhance Sarais (inns), healthcare, education, and religious campaigns. He stated that the Dharam Prachar Committee’s budget this year is Rs 110 crore, while the budget for Gurdwaras stands at Rs 1,062 crore.
Funds have also been allocated for the General Board Fund, Trust Fund, Education Fund, Sports, Printing Presses, and Educational Institutions.
Among the key allocations, Rs 4.95 crore has been set aside for Panthic welfare works, Rs 8.40 crore for free education for Sikh children, Rs 3.09 crore for sports, Rs 1.50 crore for natural disaster relief, and Rs 44 lakh for free dispensaries in various Gurdwaras.
The Nishchai Academy, which prepares Sikh youth for administrative and judicial service exams, has been allotted Rs 2.63 crore, while Rs 1.95 crore has been earmarked for providing free kakaars (symbols of faith) for Amrit Sanchar.
Additionally, Rs 1.14 crore has been reserved for religious preaching campaigns, Rs 60 lakh for Sikh prisoners’ affairs, Rs 60 lakh for Sikligar Sikhs, Rs 2.50 crore for Amritdhari students’ fees, and Rs 2 crore for free education for Amritdhari girls. The SGPC has also allocated ₹8 crore each for Miri Piri Medical College in Haryana and Guru Granth Sahib World University.
Dhami noted that for the past two to three years, budget estimates have been exceeded due to careful expense adjustments and regularisation.
During the session, several resolutions were also passed, including the formation of rules regarding the appointment, jurisdiction, and retirement of the Jathedar of Akal Takht Sahib.
The SGPC also demanded that the central government build a memorial dedicated to the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib and condemned the statement made in Parliament by Home Minister Amit Shah regarding Jarnail Singh Khalsa Bhindranwale.
Resolutions also addressed concerns over rising anti-Sikh sentiment outside Punjab, preservation of historical buildings from Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s era, reserved quotas for Sikhs in the army, the release of Sikh prisoners, and the farmers' protest.
Meanwhile, Sikh organisations, including activists from Damdami Taksal, Nihang Singh organisations, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, and the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management body, led by Damdami Taksal chief Harnam Singh Khalsa, attempted to reach the SGPC headquarters at the Golden Temple complex but were stopped by state police.
However, they managed to reach Heritage Street near the Golden Temple and staged a sit-in near Sri Guru Ram Das Ji Langar Hall entry point.
The Taksal has strongly opposed the SGPC’s decision, arguing that it does not align with Panthic traditions and sentiments.
Harnam Singh Khalsa stated, "The SGPC has violated Sikh maryada and principles while dismissing the three Takht Jathedars, belittling the sanctity of the Takhts, and it has to revoke its decisions. We will compel the SGPC to do so."
He added that during the ‘Panthic Ikath’ at Anandpur Sahib on the occasion of Hola Mohalla on 14 March, all attendees, including Nihang Singhs and members of various Sikh organisations, had unanimously rejected the newly appointed Takht Jathedars and demanded the reinstatement of the previous ones.
On 7 March, the SGPC executive appointed Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj as the Jathedar of Takht Kesgarh Sahib, also giving him the additional charge of the Akal Takht in Amritsar as acting Jathedar.
Giani Raghbir Singh and Giani Sultan Singh were removed as Jathedars of Akal Takht and Takht Kesgarh Sahib, respectively. Tek Singh Dhanaula was appointed Jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo, replacing Jathedar Harpreet Singh, who was removed in February.
Meanwhile, the newly appointed Jathedars, including Giani Gargaj, were absent from today’s General House meeting.