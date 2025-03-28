Srinagar Diary | Tulip garden thrown open to visitors

Asia’s largest tulip garden with a flower carpet of 17 lakh tulips of 74 varieties and different colours was thrown open for visitors in Srinagar on March 26 (Wednesday). Chief Minister Omar Abdullah inaugurated the Tulip Show 2025 at the iconic garden, marking the arrival of spring and the onset of the season of tourism in Kashmir. Spread over 450 kanals of land, the garden sits at the foothills of the Zabarwan mountain range along the banks of the world famous Dal Lake. The garden boasts a breathtaking display of 1.7 million spring-blooming bulbs featuring over 74 tulip varieties, offering a spectacular floral experience.
Anti-defection law for DDC on the cards
With many District Development Council (DDC) members defying party directives and supporting rivals and others in the formation of DDCs, the Omar Abdullah government is mulling an anti-defection law for the councils in J&K to prevent defections. Minister in-charge of Rural Development Javid Ahmad Dar made the revelation in the Legislative Assembly. The minister stated legal opinion on introducing an anti-defection law for DDCs had already been sought. The need for such a law for DDCs was felt when the members cross-voted during the election of the DDC chairpersons.
Amira Kadal Bridge undergoing revamp
The historic Amira Kadal Bridge in the city centre is undergoing a major revamp as part of the heritage tourism revival under the Smart City initiative. The Rs 7.17-crore project, which includes retrofitting of the piers and carrying out all allied works in the bridge, aims to enhance Srinagar’s charm while preserving its historical essence by blending its rich architectural heritage with modern aesthetics to create a new tourism landmark. According to officials in the know about the matter, 90% of the work on the bridge has been completed and it would be thrown open to the public in the next two to three months. The redesigned bridge will be a modern recreational space.
Fayaz wani
Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir
