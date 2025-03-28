Uttar Pradesh forest dept releases two rhinos into Dudhwa Tiger Reserve

NEW DELHI: The Uttar Pradesh forest department has released two greater one-horned rhinos into the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) as part of the country's oldest Rhino Translocation project.

Launched in 1984, the Rhino Translocation project aims to revive the critically low rhino populations in India. Rhinos have been sourced from Assam's Kaziranga National Park and introduced into suitable habitats, particularly in the Terai region of the Himalayan foothills.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department, a male and a female rhino, both aged between 15 and 20 years, were released following a detailed assessment of their behaviors, health, and ability to adapt to living freely in the forest over the past few years.

Earlier, a specialised team of rhino experts tranquilised the rhinos and later moved and released them after checking their health parameters.

The State’s Forest Department already released two rhinos in the DTR in November 2024 in a similar operation.