Vibrant Gujarat Summit spends Rs 114.53 crore; attracts Rs 47.5 lakh crore in investment pledges

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat Legislative Assembly Budget Session concluded with the revelation of the expenditure details for the Vibrant Summit.

Anklav MLA Amit Chavda inquired about the summit's details, including its dates, expenses, and the number of investment pledges across sectors.

In response, the Industries Minister provided the figures: the summit, held from January 10 to 12, 2024, cost Rs 114.53 crore. The event attracted 98,970 companies from 26 sectors, with investment commitments totaling Rs 47.51 lakh crore.

Petrochemicals led with 3,263 MoUs worth Rs 5.35 lakh crore, followed by minerals with 4,084 MoUs totaling Rs 1.44 lakh crore.

Despite the government investing crores in the Vibrant Summit, a significant number of investment MoUs are being scrapped. Industries Minister Balvantsinh Rajput disclosed in the Assembly in March 2025 that 5,008 MoUs were withdrawn within a year of the 2024 Vibrant Gujarat Global Investors Summit.

During Question Hour, Rajput provided the details. Of 98,970 MoUs signed at the 2024 summit, projecting Rs 9.45 lakh crore in investments, 56,529 MoUs are being executed, channeling Rs 6.95 lakh crore into projects. Additionally, Rs 3.28 lakh crore worth of investments tied to 13,707 projects are still in the preliminary phase.

Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar sought clarification on how many MoUs had been completely abandoned. While Industries Minister Rajput maintained that investors only express intent, his written responses revealed a different story — 5,008 MoUs were officially scrapped.