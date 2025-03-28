‘Yeshu Yeshu prophet’ Bajinder Singh convicted in 2018 sexual harassment case, sentencing on April 1

CHANDIGARH: A Mohali court has found self-styled pastor Bajinder Singh, also known as ‘Yeshu Yeshu Prophet,’ guilty in a 2018 sexual harassment case. The quantum of his sentence will be pronounced on April 1.

The case pertains to a rape charge filed by a Zirakpur-based woman, who alleged that Singh sexually assaulted her on the pretext of taking her abroad and also made an obscene video of her.

An FIR was registered on April 20, 2018, at the Zirakpur police station, charging Singh and five others—Jatinder, Akbar Ali, Sattar Ali, Sucha Singh, and Sandeep Pehelwan—with rape, cheating, outraging the modesty of a woman, obscenity, causing hurt, criminal intimidation, and transmitting sexually explicit content. However, the co-accused were acquitted, according to victim’s lawyer Anil Sagar.

Sagar welcomed the conviction, stating, "After a seven-year battle, justice has been served. My client faced immense atrocities, and this verdict is also a relief for other potential victims."

"It is a true victory for us. At one point, we feared that his political and financial influence might allow him to go unpunished," Sagar added.

The victim’s husband demanded the harshest punishment for Singh, alleging that they faced threats and pressure during the trial.

Singh, who was arrested at Delhi airport in 2018, had been out on bail but repeatedly avoided court hearings, citing illness. In March, the court issued non-bailable warrants (NBWs) against him for failing to appear.