‘Yeshu Yeshu prophet’ Bajinder Singh convicted in 2018 sexual harassment case, sentencing on April 1

CHANDIGARH: A Mohali court has found self-styled pastor Bajinder Singh, also known as ‘Yeshu Yeshu Prophet,’ guilty in a 2018 sexual harassment case. The quantum of his sentence will be pronounced on April 1.
The case pertains to a rape charge filed by a Zirakpur-based woman, who alleged that Singh sexually assaulted her on the pretext of taking her abroad and also made an obscene video of her.
An FIR was registered on April 20, 2018, at the Zirakpur police station, charging Singh and five others—Jatinder, Akbar Ali, Sattar Ali, Sucha Singh, and Sandeep Pehelwan—with rape, cheating, outraging the modesty of a woman, obscenity, causing hurt, criminal intimidation, and transmitting sexually explicit content. However, the co-accused were acquitted, according to victim’s lawyer Anil Sagar.
Sagar welcomed the conviction, stating, "After a seven-year battle, justice has been served. My client faced immense atrocities, and this verdict is also a relief for other potential victims."
"It is a true victory for us. At one point, we feared that his political and financial influence might allow him to go unpunished," Sagar added.
The victim’s husband demanded the harshest punishment for Singh, alleging that they faced threats and pressure during the trial.
Singh, who was arrested at Delhi airport in 2018, had been out on bail but repeatedly avoided court hearings, citing illness. In March, the court issued non-bailable warrants (NBWs) against him for failing to appear.
Singh, who is based in Jalandhar, runs two churches—‘The Church of Glory and Wisdom’ in Tajpur (Jalandhar) and Majri (Mohali). His sermons, which draw thousands of followers, are broadcast live on YouTube through his channel ‘Prophet Bajinder Singh,’ which has 3.74 million subscribers.
Singh converted to Christianity in 2012 and gained a following by claiming to perform faith healing and miracles. His church, which he asserts has branches across India and abroad, holds large congregations where people seek spiritual healing and relief from ailments.
Singh was recently booked in another sexual harassment case on February 28, 2025, following a complaint by a 22-year-old woman. The Punjab Police has formed a three-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe the allegations. The Punjab State Women Commission has also taken suo-motu notice and ordered security for the complainant.
Meanwhile, a February 14 CCTV video surfaced, allegedly showing Singh slapping a woman and a man during an argument.
Singh now awaits sentencing in the 2018 case while facing fresh legal trouble over new allegations.