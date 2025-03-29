16 Naxalites killed, two jawans injured in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

RAIPUR: At least 16 cadres of the CPI (Maoist) were killed in a fierce gun-battle with the security forces along the inter-district border area of Sukma-Dantewada close to Gogunda hilly forest terrain, about 480 km south of Raipur on Saturday morning.

“So far 16 bodies of Maoists have been recovered. A joint team of security forces was out on anti-Maoist operation since yesterday. Today morning an encounter broke out between the naxalites and the security forces under the Kerlapal police station limit. Modern weapons, explosives were also recovered. Search operation continues in the region”, said Vijay Sharma, the state home minister who further added that during the gunfight two jawans also sustained injuries but their conditions are out of danger.

The joint team of armed personnel engaged in the anti-Maoist operation comprised Sukma District Reserve Guards (DRG) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), a police officer said.

“We will meet our deadline on the elimination of Maoists by March 31, 2026 as fixed by our union home minister Shri Amit Shahji”, the minister affirmed. Shah is scheduled to visit Dantewada on 3 April.

This year, 132 bodies of Maoists have been recovered so far in various encounters in Chhattisgarh including 116 killed in the Bastar division.

Saturday’s encounter in Dantewada is the fifth this month in Bastar division.

Further details awaited.

Sukma, among the seven Maoist-affected districts in Bastar zone, is cited as an epicentre of Red rebels in south Chhattisgarh.