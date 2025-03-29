16 Naxalites killed, two jawans injured in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

RAIPUR: At least 16 cadres of the CPI (Maoist) were killed in a fierce gun-battle with the security forces along the inter-district border area of Sukma-Dantewada close to Gogunda hilly forest terrain, about 480 km south of Raipur on Saturday morning.
“So far 16 bodies of Maoists have been recovered. A joint team of security forces was out on anti-Maoist operation since yesterday. Today morning an encounter broke out between the naxalites and the security forces under the Kerlapal police station limit. Modern weapons, explosives were also recovered. Search operation continues in the region”, said Vijay Sharma, the state home minister who further added that during the gunfight two jawans also sustained injuries but their conditions are out of danger.
The joint team of armed personnel engaged in the anti-Maoist operation comprised Sukma District Reserve Guards (DRG) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), a police officer said.
“We will meet our deadline on the elimination of Maoists by March 31, 2026 as fixed by our union home minister Shri Amit Shahji”, the minister affirmed. Shah is scheduled to visit Dantewada on 3 April.
This year, 132 bodies of Maoists have been recovered so far in various encounters in Chhattisgarh including 116 killed in the Bastar division.
Saturday’s encounter in Dantewada is the fifth this month in Bastar division.
Further details awaited.
Sukma, among the seven Maoist-affected districts in Bastar zone, is cited as an epicentre of Red rebels in south Chhattisgarh.
Woman injured as IED planted by Naxalites goes off in Chhattisgarh
In a separate incident in Bijapur a woman was injured after an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off in the early hours of Saturday, police said.
The blast occurred around 6:30 am near Bodga village under Bhairamgarh police station limits when the woman ventured into a forest to collect mahua fruits, an official said.
The village is on the other side of the Indravati River, more than 400 km from the capital Raipur.
As per preliminary information, the woman was returning from the forest when she came in contact with an IED, triggering the blast, he said.
The official said the woman sustained serious injuries to her legs and was rushed to the Bhairamgarh community health centre, from where she was referred to Jagdalpur for further treatment.
In May last year, two minor boys were killed in a similar incident in Bodga village, he said.
The Maoists often plant IEDs along roads, dirt tracks and forests to target security personnel patrolling in interior pockets of the Bastar region, comprising seven districts, including Bijapur.
Civilians have fallen prey to such traps laid by ultras in the past in the Bastar region, police said.
(With inputs from PTI)