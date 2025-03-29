Ahead of Madurai meet, Karat says INDIA bloc lacks clarity, coordination

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Madurai Party Congress, senior Politburo member and interim coordinator of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM), Prakash Karat has said there is no clarity on moving forward after the Lok Sabha elections because of the lack of collective discussions in the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc. He said his party wants the coalition’s constituents to come to a common understanding on its future course of action.

He also exuded confidence that the alliance will continue, not “dependent on what happens nationally” but on agreements reached on a state-wise basis.

The CPM’s 24th Congress takes place in Madurai from April 2 to 6. “There has been no clarity about how to go forward with the India bloc after the Lok Sabha polls. In Parliament, INDIA bloc parties cooperate on all the issues and policy matters that have come up, but there has been no discussion outside of that.