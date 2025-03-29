Assam Journalist released on bail after arrest over protest coverage

On Friday, Mozumder was granted bail in the second case, and after completing legal formalities, he was released on Saturday. Following his release, he expressed gratitude to the media fraternity, lawyers, and civil society organisations for their support.

His arrest triggered widespread protests, with journalists staging demonstrations in Guwahati and other parts of the state. Opposition parties, including Congress, Raijor Dal, and a coalition of Left parties, also joined the protests, alleging an attack on press freedom. Effigies of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were burned at multiple locations, including Guwahati.

Responding to the outcry, Sarma maintained that the arrest had no connection to Mozumder’s journalistic work. “He is not a journalist but a businessman who worked part-time for the digital news portal, which is owned by a politician,” Sarma claimed.

The chief minister further stated, “Journalism is a noble profession, but it should not be mixed with others. I have no problem with any journalist writing against me. Much has been written against me since 2001 when I first became a minister. But I visit the journalists who write against me, try to be with them in case of illness or any problem.”

He added, “But if a journalist engages in other activities, law is equal for all. If, as chief minister, tomorrow I grab another’s land, I will also be arrested. Law is equal for all.”

Sarma also asserted that BJP governments do not react to criticism. “We greet with a smile those who write against us,” he said.

He had earlier stated that no journalist was arrested, claiming that digital journalists are not recognised by the state government. He maintained that the charges against Mozumder were unrelated to journalism and that it was yet to be established whether he was a businessman or a part-time journalist.

(With inputs from PTI)