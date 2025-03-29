CCS okays induction of 156 indigenous combat copters

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Defence on Friday signed two contracts with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the supply of 156 Light Combat Helicopters (LCH), Prachand, along with training and other associated equipment, worth 62,700 crore, excluding taxes.

The contract for the lease of the first Flight Refuelling Aircraft (FRA) was also firmed up. While the first contract is for supply of 66 LCHs to the Indian Air Force (IAF), the second is for procurement of 90 LCHs to the Indian Army.

“The supply of these helicopters shall commence from the third year and will be spread over the next five years. The contracts will enhance the Armed Forces’ combat capability at high altitudes,” the Ministry said in a statement.

LCH is India’s first indigenously designed and developed combat helicopter capable of operating at an altitude of over 16,400ft. This version of the LCH will consist of more modern and indigenous systems than the ones already inducted into the IAF and the Army.

“This helicopter has many components designed & manufactured in India and is planned to achieve an overall indigenous content of over 65% during the execution of this procurement. This will involve over 250 domestic companies, mostly MSMEs, and will generate over 8,500 direct and indirect jobs,” it added.