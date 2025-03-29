CCS okays induction of 156 indigenous combat copters

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Defence on Friday signed two contracts with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the supply of 156 Light Combat Helicopters (LCH), Prachand, along with training and other associated equipment, worth 62,700 crore, excluding taxes.
The contract for the lease of the first Flight Refuelling Aircraft (FRA) was also firmed up. While the first contract is for supply of 66 LCHs to the Indian Air Force (IAF), the second is for procurement of 90 LCHs to the Indian Army.
“The supply of these helicopters shall commence from the third year and will be spread over the next five years. The contracts will enhance the Armed Forces’ combat capability at high altitudes,” the Ministry said in a statement.
LCH is India’s first indigenously designed and developed combat helicopter capable of operating at an altitude of over 16,400ft. This version of the LCH will consist of more modern and indigenous systems than the ones already inducted into the IAF and the Army.
“This helicopter has many components designed & manufactured in India and is planned to achieve an overall indigenous content of over 65% during the execution of this procurement. This will involve over 250 domestic companies, mostly MSMEs, and will generate over 8,500 direct and indirect jobs,” it added.
The Ministry also signed a contract with Metrea Management for Wet Leasing of one FRA to provide air-to-air refuelling training to IAF pilots and the Indian Navy.
Metrea will provide an FRA (KC135 aircraft) within six months, which will be the first FRA to be wet-leased by the IAF. “With the signing of these three contracts, the total number of contracts signed by the Ministry of Defence during 2024-25 reaches 193 with overall contract value exceeding Rs 2,09,050 crore, which is the highest ever and nearly double the previous highest figure.”
In March 2022, the Cabinet Committee on Security approved procurement of 15 LCH Limited Series Production at Rs 3,887 crore along with infrastructure worth 377 crore.
High-altitude combat ready
The Light Combat Helicopter Limited Series Production (LSP) is an indigenously designed, developed and manufactured state-of-the-art combat helicopter.
Powered by twin Shakti Engine with range of 500 km and top speed of 268 kmph, it is compatible for high-altitude deployment at about 5000 metre (16,400 feet).
Weapons onboard include Air to Air Missile Mistral 2, Anti Tank Guided Missile Dhruvastra, and 70 MM Rockets.