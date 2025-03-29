Centre tells Karnataka HC that X's decision to call Sahyog a 'censorship portal' is 'unfortunate' and 'condemnable'

The Centre has informed the Karnataka High Court that X Corp. is attempting to mislead the court" about the law used to direct social media platforms to block access to harmful content.

In an affidavit filed before the Karnataka High Court, the government has said that X’s decision to call the government's Sahyog portal a ‘censorship portal’ is unfortunate and condemnable, according to the Bar and Bench.

Earlier, X Corp, which runs the micro-blogging platform X (formerly Twitter), has told the Delhi High Court that it cannot be compelled to come onboard the SAHYOG portal, which apparently aims to combat cybercrime, arguing that it “has its own portal to process valid legal requests”, The Hindu reported.

Pointing to the Supreme Court’s judgement in the Shreya Singal vs. Union of India case, X Corp argued that the portal falls outside the statutory scheme of Section 69A of the IT Act, 2000, which gives the government power to order online platforms to block information in specific circumstances, the daily reported.

On Friday, in a statement filed before the Karnataka High Court, the Centre, according to The Hindu, said that X is "falsely alleging that authorities are passing information blocking orders" under Section 79 (3) (d) of the Information Technology Act, 2000 in a bid to circumvent a Supreme Court judgement that only allows such orders to be issued under Section 69A of the same law.

In a detailed statement of objections before the High Court of Karnataka in response to the petition filed by Elon Musk's X Corp contending ‘unlawful information blocking regime’, the government stated that the petitioner had misdirected itself between the regimes under 69A and 79(3) (b) of the Information Technology Act.