Dehradun Diary | Bardhan to take over as next Chief Secretary

Anand Bardhan, a senior IAS officer from the 1992 batch, has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand, the CM Pushkar Singh Dhami-led government has announced. He will take over the reins from Radha Raturi, whose extended tenure will come to an end on March 31. Sources indicate that Raturi was not inclined to continue her responsibilities post-retirement. Bardhan is currently the most senior bureaucrat in the hill state. His appointment as the Chief Secretary comes out of his seniority within the ranks. Currently, he holds the office of the Additional Chief Secretary.

No more cells, cameras at Kedarnath Temple

In a bid to maintain the sanctity of the Kedarnath Temple, the authorities concerned have decided to take strict action against those attempting to make videos within a 30-metre radius of the temple. The administration has banned mobile phones and cameras on the temple premises to that end. Vijay Prasad Thapliyal, CEO of the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, dwelt on the need for the stringent move, emphasising, “Maintaining the sanctity of the Kedarnath Temple and ensuring accessible darshan for pilgrims is our top priority.”