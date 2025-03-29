Environmental activists raise concern over OIL projects in ecosensitive zone in Assam

NEW DELHI: Environmental activists in Assam have submitted a letter to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) requesting the immediate revocation of the permission granted to Oil India Limited (OIL) to establish a research and development center in the Dibru-Saikhowa Eco-sensitive Zone (DSESZ), which is recognized as a global biodiversity hotspot.

The Dibru-Saikhowa National Park, covering 340 square kilometers, is classified as a biosphere reserve and is home to several endangered species, including the white-winged wood duck, the Gangetic dolphin, and the Bengal florican.

The letter, addressed to the secretary of MoEF&CC, raises objections to the permission granted to OIL for the R&D center. It demands a transparent and independent environmental impact assessment that includes input from local stakeholders before any future proposals are considered.

Activists have expressed their concerns regarding OIL's poor environmental track record. They pointed out an incident in 2020 involving OIL's Bhagajan oil well, which is located just 1.6 kilometers from the Dibru-Saikhowa Eco-sensitive ZonE had resulted in a blowout that caused significant damage to the surrounding vegetation, wetlands, and wildlife. Furthermore, the findings of the National Green Tribunal highlighted OIL's failure to conduct mandatory biodiversity impact assessments.

Reports indicate that this incident led to a 41% deterioration in vegetation, a 25% increase in wetland chlorophyll-a levels, and a significant loss of wildlife.