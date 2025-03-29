Gujarat achieves 100% tap water coverage in SC-dominated rural areas

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat has hit a major milestone in Har Ghar Jal mission, ensuring 100% tap water coverage in Scheduled Caste-dominated rural regions. A 6,000-km-long pipeline now delivers clean water to over 68,000 SC households across the state. The ambitious project is backed by a Rs 412 crore investment from the state government.

India’s Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) has hit a major milestone—as of March 17, 2025, over 172 lakh Scheduled Caste (SC) households (80.12%) in rural areas now have tap water access.

This breakthrough strengthens water security as a fundamental right and was highlighted in the Lok Sabha by Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti, V Somanna.

Since its launch in August 2019, JJM has been working with states to provide every rural household, particularly SC communities, with 55 litres per person per day of BIS:10500 standard clean drinking water.

By integrating the National Rural Drinking Water Programme (NRDWP), the initiative prioritises SC-dominated areas, allocating 10% additional funding to accelerate coverage.

The Water and Sanitation Management Organisation (WASMO) played a pivotal role, collaborating with rural water committees to develop localised supply plans.

A game-changer in Gujarat’s success was the state’s decision to waive the 10% community cost contribution, fully absorbing the project cost to remove financial barriers for economically weaker SC families. By eliminating affordability concerns, the government ensured clean water access for all.