IAF officer shot dead at his home in UP's Prayagraj, police smell old enmity

LUCKNOW: A senior civil engineer of Military Engineering Services, posted at Central Air Command Centre at Bamrauli in Praygaraj was shot dead in the wee hours of Saturday at his official residence in the cantonment area unde Poramufti police station area of the Sangam city.
As per the police sources, the victim, 51, identified as Satyendra Nath Mishra, was attacked around 3 am when he was sleeping and an unknown assailant called out to him by knocking at his window from the lawn of his bungalow.
As soon as Mishra opened the window, the attacker fired at him and fled the scene, said the police authorities.
The victim was rushed to the military hospital where he succumbed to gunshots after a few hours of treatment.
Mishra was a senior officer in the rank of joint secretary and was staying at his residence on Commander Work Engineer campus in Prayagraj. He belonged to Rohtas in Bihar and used to live with his family on IAF campus.
As per the local sources, the assailant with his face covered, had snapped off the wire of the CCTV before executing the murder.
According to police officials, the assailant appeared to have come with the intent to kill the civil engineer over past enmity.
Investigating teams are examining possible enmity angles while sifting through the CCTV footage from the surrounding area for leads.
Mishra’s wife and son have provided statements to the police, recounting how the attacker lured him to the window before opening fire.
Police officials remained at the scene, conducting further investigations. No arrests have been made yet.
As per the local sources, the area where the incident took place, happened to be the high security zone with IAF personnel deployed round the clock.
However, the beyond the backyard boundary of the bungalow of the victim, there lie the villages.
As per Prayagraj DIG Ajai Pal Sharma, the killers might have stormed the bungalow by crossing the boundary wall and committed the crime.
DCP Abhishek Bharti said that the forensic team had collected some incriminating evidence from the spot. “We will crack the case soon as we have got the CCTV footage of the adjoining areas and investigation is on,” said the DCP.
Meanwhile, the police authorities claimed that the case was being investigated on multiple angles including the old and personal enmity of the victim, the issue of tender with any contractor as civil works worth crores are done in IAF station.
Moreover, the police authorities were examining the mobile phone of the victim with the help of IAF authorities and information was being collected from the staff and colleagues of the victim.