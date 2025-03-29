IAF officer shot dead at his home in UP's Prayagraj, police smell old enmity

LUCKNOW: A senior civil engineer of Military Engineering Services, posted at Central Air Command Centre at Bamrauli in Praygaraj was shot dead in the wee hours of Saturday at his official residence in the cantonment area unde Poramufti police station area of the Sangam city.

As per the police sources, the victim, 51, identified as Satyendra Nath Mishra, was attacked around 3 am when he was sleeping and an unknown assailant called out to him by knocking at his window from the lawn of his bungalow.

As soon as Mishra opened the window, the attacker fired at him and fled the scene, said the police authorities.

The victim was rushed to the military hospital where he succumbed to gunshots after a few hours of treatment.

Mishra was a senior officer in the rank of joint secretary and was staying at his residence on Commander Work Engineer campus in Prayagraj. He belonged to Rohtas in Bihar and used to live with his family on IAF campus.

As per the local sources, the assailant with his face covered, had snapped off the wire of the CCTV before executing the murder.