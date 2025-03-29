India closely monitoring attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, Pakistan: Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for External Affairs (MEA) S Jaishankar on Friday said India is closely monitoring the incidents of violence against minorities in Pakistan and Bangladesh and making its position ‘well known’.

Replying to supplementary questions during Question Hour in Lok Sabha, Jaishankar flagged 10 incidents involving attacks on Hindus in Pakistan in February this year, saying India cannot change the “fanatical and bigoted mindset” of the neighbouring nation. “Even Indira Gandhi could not do it,” he said.

Among the 10 incidents, seven are related to abduction and forcible conversion, two are cases of abduction and one is related to police action against students celebrating Holi, the minister pointed out.