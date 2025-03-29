India sends two naval ships, airlifts field hospital to Myanmar under 'Operation Brahma'

Responding to the devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar on 28 March, the Indian Army has launched ‘Operation Brahma’ to provide urgent humanitarian assistance. A specialised medical task force, alongside naval ships and disaster relief teams, has been deployed to support rescue efforts in the neighbouring country.

A 118-member team from the elite Shatrujeet Brigade Medical Responders, led by Lieutenant Colonel Jagneet Gill, is set to take off for Myanmar with essential medical equipment and supplies.

The responders belong to the Airborne Angels Task Force of the Shatrujeet Brigade, a specialised independent infantry brigade of the Indian Army, trained to deliver advanced medical and surgical care in disaster-affected zones.

As part of the operation, the Indian Army will establish a 60-bed medical treatment centre to provide immediate care to those injured in the calamity. The facility will be equipped to handle trauma cases, emergency surgeries, and essential medical services, supporting Myanmar’s strained healthcare system.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said two naval ships have been dispatched to Myanmar, while a field hospital is scheduled to be airlifted later on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Myanmar's military ruler, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, and assured him of India’s support in dealing with the crisis. "Spoke with Senior General H.E. Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar. Conveyed our deep condolences at the loss of lives in the devastating earthquake. As a close friend and neighbour, India stands in solidarity with the people of Myanmar in this difficult hour," Modi said on X.