India sends two naval ships, airlifts field hospital to Myanmar under 'Operation Brahma'

Responding to the devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar on 28 March, the Indian Army has launched ‘Operation Brahma’ to provide urgent humanitarian assistance. A specialised medical task force, alongside naval ships and disaster relief teams, has been deployed to support rescue efforts in the neighbouring country.
A 118-member team from the elite Shatrujeet Brigade Medical Responders, led by Lieutenant Colonel Jagneet Gill, is set to take off for Myanmar with essential medical equipment and supplies.
The responders belong to the Airborne Angels Task Force of the Shatrujeet Brigade, a specialised independent infantry brigade of the Indian Army, trained to deliver advanced medical and surgical care in disaster-affected zones.
As part of the operation, the Indian Army will establish a 60-bed medical treatment centre to provide immediate care to those injured in the calamity. The facility will be equipped to handle trauma cases, emergency surgeries, and essential medical services, supporting Myanmar’s strained healthcare system.
India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said two naval ships have been dispatched to Myanmar, while a field hospital is scheduled to be airlifted later on Saturday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Myanmar's military ruler, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, and assured him of India’s support in dealing with the crisis. "Spoke with Senior General H.E. Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar. Conveyed our deep condolences at the loss of lives in the devastating earthquake. As a close friend and neighbour, India stands in solidarity with the people of Myanmar in this difficult hour," Modi said on X.
India is sending humanitarian assistance, search and rescue teams, and disaster relief material as part of Operation Brahma. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed personnel with specialised earthquake rescue equipment, including concrete cutters, drill machines, hammers, and plasma cutting tools.
Commandant P.K. Tiwary of the 8th NDRF battalion is leading the Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team, which has also brought trained rescue dogs for locating survivors in collapsed structures, following International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG) norms.
NDRF Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Mohsen Shahedi said, "The next 24-48 hours are very crucial for the force to get effectively engaged and for their active involvement on the ground."
Fifteen tonnes of relief material have already been delivered under the operation.
The earthquake, the strongest to hit Myanmar in decades, has left widespread destruction. The tremors, followed by a 6.7-magnitude aftershock, brought down buildings, bridges, and roads across large parts of the country, with severe damage in Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city.
The ruling junta confirmed that at least 1,002 people had died and nearly 2,400 were injured. Ten deaths were also reported in Bangkok, where the tremors were powerful enough to damage buildings.
With communications severely disrupted, the full extent of the disaster is still emerging, and the death toll is expected to rise further.
India’s rapid response highlights its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and its commitment to the ethos of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’—the world is one family.
The Indian Army, in coordination with the MEA and Myanmar’s authorities, continues to provide crucial aid to the disaster-hit nation.
