Loans must be repaid, not all poll promises become reality: Ajit Pawar reaffirms stance on waiver demands

PUNE: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday addressed concerns about loan waivers, clarifying that citizens must repay their crop loans by March 31.

He acknowledged that election promises don't always translate into actions and that decisions will be made considering current circumstances. However, for now, loans must be repaid. On a positive note, 0% interest loans will be available.

"Whether it's Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis or Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, the focus remains on working for the welfare of the people. Recently, many citizens raised concerns about the election manifesto's promise of loan waivers. As of March 28, I want to clearly inform the people of Maharashtra through this program to repay their crop loans by March 31. Promises made during elections don't always translate directly into actions...Considering the current circumstances, decisions will be made in the future. However, for now and even next year, loans taken must be repaid. On a positive note, arrangements have been made to avail of loans at 0% interest...," said Pawar, who is also the Finance Minister of the state.

Speaking at an event in Baramati, he addressed the elephant in the room - the state's financial commitments. While presenting the state budget of Rs 7.20 lakh crore, Pawar highlighted the significant burden of waiving electricity bills worth about Rs 65,000 crore.

Pawar emphasized that the government has to foot the bill for these waived electricity charges, which is a substantial expense.

"Whatever was said does not come into action directly because while presenting a budget of Rs 7.20 lakh crore, electricity bills worth about Rs 65,000 crore have been waived off, meaning you don't, but we, the government, have to pay it," added Pawar.