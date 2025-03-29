Loans must be repaid, not all poll promises become reality: Ajit Pawar reaffirms stance on waiver demands

PUNE: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday addressed concerns about loan waivers, clarifying that citizens must repay their crop loans by March 31.
He acknowledged that election promises don't always translate into actions and that decisions will be made considering current circumstances. However, for now, loans must be repaid. On a positive note, 0% interest loans will be available.
"Whether it's Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis or Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, the focus remains on working for the welfare of the people. Recently, many citizens raised concerns about the election manifesto's promise of loan waivers. As of March 28, I want to clearly inform the people of Maharashtra through this program to repay their crop loans by March 31. Promises made during elections don't always translate directly into actions...Considering the current circumstances, decisions will be made in the future. However, for now and even next year, loans taken must be repaid. On a positive note, arrangements have been made to avail of loans at 0% interest...," said Pawar, who is also the Finance Minister of the state.
Speaking at an event in Baramati, he addressed the elephant in the room - the state's financial commitments. While presenting the state budget of Rs 7.20 lakh crore, Pawar highlighted the significant burden of waiving electricity bills worth about Rs 65,000 crore.
Pawar emphasized that the government has to foot the bill for these waived electricity charges, which is a substantial expense.
"Whatever was said does not come into action directly because while presenting a budget of Rs 7.20 lakh crore, electricity bills worth about Rs 65,000 crore have been waived off, meaning you don't, but we, the government, have to pay it," added Pawar.
He listed several areas where the state government must allocate funds, including Rs 45000 crore for the flagship Ladki Bahin Yojana.
"Then our dear sister for whom Rs 45 000 crore have been planned at the rate of Rs 1500, you people should remember all these things, and three and a half lakh crore rupees have been kept for the rest of the works. It costs me Rs 3.5 lakh crore to pay the salaries of all the employees and officers, pension for those who have retired, interest on the loan taken by the government," Pawar said.
"So if we add Rs 65,000 crores and 3.5 lakh crores, then almost 4.25 lakh crores is spent in this. From the remaining money, I have to spend on school books, uniforms, electricity, water, roads, etc. You people should also keep all these things in mind," Pawar further added.
As the Finance Minister, Pawar is well aware of the state's financial situation. Maharashtra has been grappling with its finances.
He recalled his visit to Kolhapur on Thursday and said his cabinet and party colleague Hasan Mushrif asked him to address the issue of crop loan waivers since people were waiting for such relief.
"Yesterday I was in Kolhapur, even there Hasan Mushrif asked me to quickly tell him what to do as people are not paying and are waiting... hence we will take a decision after looking at the circumstances and right now the situation is not such, therefore the loan taken this year and the next year too will have to be repaid... We have definitely done one thing: we have made arrangements to take a loan at 0 per cent interest, and the interest in banks is about Rs 1000 to 1200 crores, and I have passed that on to the banks," he added.