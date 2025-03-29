Madhya Pradesh orders meat shop closures for five religious festivals in Bhopal, Indore

Bhopal: The district administration in Maihar, a religious city in northeastern Madhya Pradesh, has ordered a complete ban on the sale of all non-vegetarian foods, including eggs, fish, chicken, and meat, for the entire nine-day Navratri festival from 30 March to 7 April.

Meanwhile, meat shops in two major cities of BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, including the capital Bhopal and the state’s most populated city, Indore, will remain shut on five upcoming Hindu, Jain, Sindhi, and Buddhist festivals.

The BJP-governed municipal corporations in both cities have mandated the closure of meat shops within municipal limits on Gudi Padwa and Chaiti Chand (30 March), Ram Navami (6 April), Mahavir Jayanti (10 April), and Buddha Purnima (12 May). Authorities have warned of strict action against any shop found violating the order, including the cancellation of licenses.

However, in Indore, where the municipal corporation has ordered a four-day closure rather than a full Navratri shutdown, the right-wing Hindu Rashtra Sangathan (HRS) has urged for a citywide nine-day ban on meat shops.