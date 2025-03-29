Meghalaya MLA suspended for alleged anti-party activities

GUWAHATI: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) in Meghalaya suspended its MLA Adelbert Nongrum for three years for alleged anti-party activities.
Earlier, the VPP had issued a show cause notice to Nongrum, the North Shillong MLA, and he gave his reply.
In a letter to him, the VPP said his reply was defensive, confrontational and it lacked any sign of regret for actions deemed detrimental to the party's interests.
“Your approach in responding to the show cause notice further indicates a defiance of party discipline and principles, which cannot be overlooked. After due deliberation, the party finds your explanation unsatisfactory,” the VPP said.
“You shall cease to hold any position, responsibility, or membership rights within the party. You shall not represent the party in any forum or public platform. You are advised to refrain from any actions that may further tarnish the image of the party,” the letter read.
Nongrum had joined the party ahead of 2023 Assembly elections.
He was reportedly livid with the party leadership for ignoring his recommendation of candidates for the autonomous district council elections held in February.
Earlier, the party had accused him of disregarding its instructions on various matters.
The VPP also suspended four other leaders for alleged anti-party activities. They are Snarbor Laloo, Imti Jamir, Wlistone Sohshang and Richinbusiness Marwein.
The VPP, a relatively new political outfit, had sprung a surprise by winning four seats in the last Assembly elections, its first.
The party's sterling performance continued in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) and the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) polls winning 17 and 8 seats respectively. It captured power in the KHADC and emerged as the second largest party after the National People’s Party in the JHADC.