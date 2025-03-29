MP government lists unemployed persons as 'aspirational youth'; opposition slams move

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government's decision to label unemployed youths in the state as "Aakanshi Yuva" (aspirational youths) has invited criticism from the opposition Congress, which accused it of making a mockery of jobless persons.

The state's Rojgar Portal used the term "Aakanshi Yuva" while listing the number of unemployed youths in Madhya Pradesh and displayed their numbers as more than 29.37 lakh.

Minister of State for Technical Education and Skill Development Gautam Tentwal on Saturday said that the government's thinking behind Aakanshi Yuva is that youths working in government or non-government jobs aspire to get higher positions, and unemployed youngsters aspire for jobs and get registered in the employment office.

Defending the government's move, BJP spokesman Pankaj Chaturvedi told PTI, "The Bharatiya Janata Party government's efforts in Madhya Pradesh and the country is to provide employment, i.e., self-employment. That is why the state government organised a mega global investors meet, where opportunities for employment and self-employment are created."

He said "aspiring youth" awakens a different sentiment, which is the idea of "self-employment based on their talent and skill development".

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav recently emphasised that unemployment cannot be eradicated solely through government jobs.