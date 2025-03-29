MPs seek government to check high airfares, say airlines ‘pass on costs to passengers’
NEW DELHI: Cutting across party lines, Lok Sabha members on Friday urged the government to intervene in reducing high airfares.During a discussion on Congress MP Shafi Parambil’s private member’s resolution on regulating airfares, several MPs highlighted concerns over affordability, airline regulations and service issues.
Speaking during the discussion, BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy pointed out that airlines pass on operational costs to passengers. “If a flight gets diverted, that contingency is not included in anything. Every minute spent in air is a cost to the airline, and this cost is transferred to tickets of other passengers,” he said.
Congress MP K C Venugopal pointed out the plight of Malayalis in Gulf countries who spend their hard earned money on airfares. “During festival season, there is an unprecedented hike in airfares, which forces many working in the Gulf countries to cancel long pending visit to home state. It is a serious issue,” he said.
“DGCA has the power to monitor the fares. They may have limited power. They are not even using that power to pull up the airlines which violate rules,” Venugopal said, highlighting the need for immediate attention.
Abdul Rashid, an independent MP, emphasised the urgent need to regulate airfares, criticising airlines for allegedly profiting during times of crisis. “In case of tragedies, airlines should not exploit passengers,” the legislator said.