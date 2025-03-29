Mumbai experienced urban heat island phenomenon, says report

NEW DELHI: A recent analysis has revealed that Mumbai is experiencing the urban heat island (UHI) phenomenon in March.
A leading climate-tech start-up, Respirer Living Sciences, conducted a study highlighting alarming temperature variations across the city, which indicate an intensifying UHI effect in Mumbai.
The UHI phenomenon refers to the significant temperature differences between densely built urban areas and less developed or greener parts of the city. This disparity is primarily driven by heat-retaining infrastructure, such as concrete buildings and roads, a lack of vegetation, and localized pollution levels.
The analysis shows that between March 1 and March 22, 2025, suburban areas like Vasai West and Ghatkopar experienced average temperatures of 33.5 degrees Celsius and 33.3 degrees Celsius, respectively.
In contrast, Powai—one of the city’s greener and less densely populated areas—recorded a much cooler average temperature of 20.4 degree Celsius. This results in a striking difference of 13.1 degrees Celsius within the same city.
According to data from 22 Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) stations, Vasai West topped the list with an average temperature of 33.5 degrees Celsius, followed closely by Ghatkopar at 33.3 degrees Celsius, and Colaba (South Mumbai) at 32.4 degrees Celsius.
In stark contrast, Powai, a relatively green and less built-up part of the city, recorded a much cooler average of 20.4 degrees Celsius. Other cooler areas included Chakala (Andheri East) at 23.4 degrees Celsius and Chembur at 25.5 degrees Celsius.
The temperature differences across the city showed that while 13.1 degrees Celsius gap was seen between Vasai West and Powai, Colaba registered 32.4 degrees Celsius compared to 23.4 degrees Celsius in Chakala, an urban heat difference of 9.0 degrees Celsius.
Further, Ghatkopar, at 33.3 degrees Celsius, was 7.8 degrees Celsius warmer than Chembur, which averaged 25.5 degrees Celsius.
“Microclimates are forming within Mumbai, and the data makes this undeniable. It’s not just about summer getting hotter—it’s about some neighborhoods facing disproportionate heat stress. That has implications for everything from public health and energy demand to urban planning and equity,” Ronak Sutaria, Founder and CEO of Respirer Living Sciences.