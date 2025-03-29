Mumbai experienced urban heat island phenomenon, says report

NEW DELHI: A recent analysis has revealed that Mumbai is experiencing the urban heat island (UHI) phenomenon in March.

A leading climate-tech start-up, Respirer Living Sciences, conducted a study highlighting alarming temperature variations across the city, which indicate an intensifying UHI effect in Mumbai.

The UHI phenomenon refers to the significant temperature differences between densely built urban areas and less developed or greener parts of the city. This disparity is primarily driven by heat-retaining infrastructure, such as concrete buildings and roads, a lack of vegetation, and localized pollution levels.

The analysis shows that between March 1 and March 22, 2025, suburban areas like Vasai West and Ghatkopar experienced average temperatures of 33.5 degrees Celsius and 33.3 degrees Celsius, respectively.

In contrast, Powai—one of the city’s greener and less densely populated areas—recorded a much cooler average temperature of 20.4 degree Celsius. This results in a striking difference of 13.1 degrees Celsius within the same city.