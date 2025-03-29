NIT Rourkela researchers develop bioink for bone regeneration; secure patent

NEW DELHI: Researchers at the National Institute of Technology Rourkela (NITR) have made a significant breakthrough in bone regeneration by developing a unique bioink that is biocompatible for human bone regeneration.

This innovative bioink is designed to address the challenges with bone grafting and implants, which are commonly used to treat bone defects caused by injury or disease. Made from natural materials, the bioink is easy to use for the 3D bioprinting of bone-like structures.

One of the key advantages of this bioink is that it can be printed directly onto injuries, providing a simpler alternative to traditional bone grafts and implants. The technology has also been granted a patent.

Traditional bone grafting involves using bone from another part of the body or a donor to replace the damaged bone, but this method has several drawbacks, including pain, limited availability, and the risk of rejection. Metal implants, such as titanium plates, are another option for repairing damaged bones; however, these do not always bond well with natural bone and can lead to complications over time.

“Both methods often require surgery and, in some cases, multiple procedures for proper healing,” said Prof. Devendra Verma, Associate Professor in the Department of Biotechnology and Medical Engineering at NITR, who developed the technology alongside researchers Tanmay Bharadwaj and Shreya Chrungoo.

Meanwhile, there are existing bioink technologies which can also repair damaged bones, they tend to be slow and complex. These bioinks require a lengthy preparation period under laboratory conditions before they can be implanted, and the printed tissue must be maintained in a controlled environment for the cells to grow and form functional bone before use.