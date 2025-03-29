PM Modi reaffirms support to Myanmar as death toll exceeds 1,000

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to Min Aung Hlaing, the head of the military-led government in Myanmar, and said India stands in solidarity with the country in dealing with the devastation caused by a massive earthquake there.
Modi said on X, "Spoke with Senior General H.E. Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar. Conveyed our deep condolences at the loss of lives in the devastating earthquake. As a close friend and neighbour, India stands in solidarity with the people of Myanmar in this difficult hour."
Modi said India is sending disaster relief material, humanitarian assistance, search and rescue teams to the affected areas as part of 'Operation Brahma'.
Fifteen tonnes of relief material have already been delivered to Myanmar under the operation.
The death toll from a huge earthquake that hit Myanmar and Thailand passed 1,000 on Saturday, as rescuers dug through the rubble of collapsed buildings in a desperate search for survivors.
The shallow 7.7-magnitude quake struck northwest of the city of Sagaing in central Myanmar in the early afternoon, followed minutes later by a 6.7-magnitude aftershock.
The quake destroyed buildings, downed bridges, and buckled roads across swathes of Myanmar, with massive destruction seen in Mandalay, the country's second biggest city and home to more than 1.7 million people.
At least 1,002 people were killed and nearly 2,400 injured in Myanmar, the ruling junta said in a statement. Around 10 more deaths have been confirmed in Bangkok.
But with communications badly disrupted, the true scale of the disaster is only starting to emerge from the isolated military-ruled state, and the toll is expected to rise significantly.
It was the biggest quake to hit Myanmar in decades, according to geologists, and the tremors were powerful enough to severely damage buildings across Bangkok, hundreds of kilometres (miles) away from the epicentre.
(With inputs from Online Desk)