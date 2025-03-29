Shah in Patna, Rahul to visit state on April 7

PATNA: With Bihar assembly polls due in October-November this year, political parties are gearing up for to sway the elections in their favour. While Union home minister Amit Shah is arriving on a two-day visit on March 29, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit on April 7.

Amit Shah will hold a meeting with senior leaders of the BJP soon after arriving here on Saturday evening. The next day, he will attend a function organised by the cooperative department and address a public meeting at Gopalganj.

Shah’s tour will be followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is likely to visit Bihar on April 24. He will inaugurate Patna airport extended complex besides other development projects in the state.

On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi is set to visit Bihar on April 7 to take part in the ‘save the Constitution’ campaign.