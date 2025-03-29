Timely action by constable, nurse saves three lives in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: The swift action of two government employees, a Government Railway Police (GRP) constable and a government hospital nurse, saved three lives in Ashok Nagar district, Madhya Pradesh.

The first incident occurred on Thursday at the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of Ashok Nagar district hospital. Amid the chaos, nursing officer Mahima Stephen acted promptly to ensure the safety of two newborns on oxygen support.

“I switched off the power and first shifted the two babies (who were on oxygen support) to another ward and put them immediately on oxygen support,” Mahima recounted.

“Subsequently, I shifted the other babies (who weren’t on oxygen support) to another ward, after which the panicked attendants of the babies cooled down,” she added.