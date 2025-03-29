Timely action by constable, nurse saves three lives in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: The swift action of two government employees, a Government Railway Police (GRP) constable and a government hospital nurse, saved three lives in Ashok Nagar district, Madhya Pradesh.
The first incident occurred on Thursday at the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of Ashok Nagar district hospital. Amid the chaos, nursing officer Mahima Stephen acted promptly to ensure the safety of two newborns on oxygen support.
“I switched off the power and first shifted the two babies (who were on oxygen support) to another ward and put them immediately on oxygen support,” Mahima recounted.
“Subsequently, I shifted the other babies (who weren’t on oxygen support) to another ward, after which the panicked attendants of the babies cooled down,” she added.
A day later, another government staffer displayed remarkable bravery at Ashok Nagar railway station.
A 14-year-old girl, travelling with her family from Bina (Madhya Pradesh) to Baran (Rajasthan), had stepped off the train to buy food. As the train started moving, she attempted to run and board it. However, two male passengers trying to do the same obstructed her path, forcing her to attempt entry into another coach.
As she climbed onto the entrance of the moving train, she lost her footing and got trapped between the train and the platform.
On-duty GRP constable Govind Chouhan spotted the situation and immediately sprang into action, managing to rescue the girl from a potentially fatal accident.
The train was halted for around 10 minutes, during which the girl received primary medical attention before being reunited with her family.
Following the incident, the state Director General of Police (DGP), Kailash Makwana, ordered a cash reward of Rs 10,000 for the alert and brave constable.