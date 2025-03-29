Varanasi meat shops to remain closed, ban on sale of cigarettes

LUCKNOW: The Varanasi Municipal Corporation (VMC) has ordered closure of all meat, fish and poultry shops falling under its limits during Navratri, which begins on Sunday.

A decision to this effect was taken in an executive meeting of the VMC on Thursday.

Varanasi Municipal Commissioner Akshat Verma said that an order has already been issued in this regard. Mayor Ashok Kumar Tiwari has directed the officials concerned to ensure strict compliance with the directive.

Besides, the executive committee has also banned the sale of cigarettes near religious places and schools.

The steps taken by the civic body assumes significance as the Chaitra Navratri will begin just a day before Eid, which will be celebrated on March 31. Navratri will conclude with Ram Navami on April 6.

Notably, local leaders in various other UP cities, including a BJP MLA in Jhansi, have also called for ban on meat sale during Navratri.

MLA seeks meat ban

A similar demand for ban on meat sales are being raised in cities across UP. In Jhansi, BJP MLA Ravi Verma is looking to approach the district administration in this regard.