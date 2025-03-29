Waqf Bill to be tabled in ongoing session: Shah

NEW DELHI: Signalling the Centre’s intent to introduce the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 next week in Parliament, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday that the Bill will be taken up during the current session of Parliament.

Though the ongoing budget session will conclude on April 4, Shah asserted while speaking at an event, “We will introduce the Waqf Bill in Parliament within this session.”

The introduction of the Bill is expected to cause stormy scenes in the House as the Congress and other Opposition parties have said they will strongly oppose it in Parliament.

Shah’s assertion comes amid protests by several Muslim outfits that claim the Bill aims to seize their properties. The Home Minister has acknowledged that everyone has a right to protest and said, “If the Bill is not within the ambit of the Constitution, it can be challenged in courts.”

He also tried to allay apprehensions about the proposed legislation, claiming, “The Opposition is misleading Muslims. No rights of Muslims will be curbed.”

Shah further said the government had to bring the amendment to the existing law, as the original legislation was enacted while prioritising the politics of appeasement.

Cong had twisted law for political gains: Minister

Attacking the opposition over ‘appeasement’, Shah said the Waqf (Amendment) Bill was aligned with the Constitution, while the Congress had twisted the law for political advantage.