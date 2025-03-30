238 bottles of banned codeine cough syrup seized in Thane

THANE: Police have seized 238 bottles of a banned codeine-based cough syrup valued at Rs 53,550 which were being illegally carried by a man on a motorbike in Thane district of Maharashtra, officials said on Sunday.

A police team apprehended the 22-year-old man while he was travelling on the motorcycle at Sibli Nagar in Shil Daighar locality on Friday afternoon.

During checking, he was found in possession of 238 bottles of the banned codeine-based cough syrup kept in two boxes, an official from Shil-Daighar police station said.

The two-wheeler of the man, who is a cab driver, Rs 1,800 in cash and a mobile phone was also seized from him, he said.

A case was registered against the accused under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, the police added.