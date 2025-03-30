31-year-old medical student found dead in hostel room in Gwalior, police suspect suicide

BHOPAL: A 31-year-old medical student found hanging at her hostel room in the Gajra Raja Government Medical College in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as Dr Rekha Raghuvanshi. She was pursuing a Doctor of Medicine (Neurology) premises at around 11.30 am, just a few hours after having dinner.

According to the Gwalior district police superintendent Dharmaveer Singh, Rekha was engaged to a boy of her family’s choice and their marriage was fixed for early next year. Though no suicide note has been found, circumstantial evidence and initial probe strongly suggests that she died by suicide. Further investigation is on.”

The matter was reported to her family in the adjoining Ashok Nagar district, which rushed to Gwalior on Sunday.

Doctor’s Rekha's cousin Rohit Raghuvanshi said that she had spoken to the family over phone on Friday and everything seemed fine. Then a day later, they got to know from the medical college and police, about her suicide.