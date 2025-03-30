Developed and inclusive Bharat will be true tribute to Ambedkar: PM Modi

NAGPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that building a "developed and inclusive Bharat" will be the true tribute to Dr B R Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.

During his visit to Nagpur on Monday, PM Modi paid tributes at Deekshabhoomi, where Ambedkar embraced Buddhism along with his followers in 1956.

He went inside the stupa at the Deekshabhoomi and paid homage to Ambedkar's 'asthi' (mortal remains) kept there.

In his message penned in Hindi in the visitors' diary at the venue, Modi said, "I am overwhelmed that I got an opportunity to visit Deekshabhoomi, one of the five 'Panchthirth' of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, in Nagpur. One can feel Babasaheb's principles of social harmony, equality and justice in this holy atmosphere here."