Elephant havoc continues, claims two more lives in Jharkhand

RANCHI: A wild elephant that got separated from its herd has killed two more people on Sunday and injured one person in Gumla. The elephant has been on a rampage in Gumla and Simdega for the last three days, claiming four lives on Thursday and Friday.

The elephant is reportedly angry after being separated from its herd and has created chaos in the Bano region of Simdega and nearby areas in Gumla. The terror of wild elephants continued in Gumla on Sunday, leading to two more deaths.

In the latest attack, 45-year-old James Kujur was crushed to death on Sunday morning while collecting Mahua in the Derangdih Ambakona forests under the Raidih police station. In another incident, 73-year-old Climate Ekka was grabbed by the elephant’s tusk and slammed to the ground in his own courtyard in Jari Block, Gumla. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but did not survive.

Additionally, 50-year-old Arvind Singh was injured when the elephant attacked him while he was defecating near his village. Both Singh and Ekka were taken to the primary health center in Dumri and later referred to Sadar Hospital, where Climate Ekka was declared dead.