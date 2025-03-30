Former Bibipur village sarpanch Sunil Jaglan launches "Beti Hoon Beti Bolo" campaign in Haryana

CHANDIGARH: A nationwide campaign "Beti Hoon Beti Bolo" has been launched from Bibipur village in Jind district of Haryana which aims to promote gender equality and empower girls.

Former sarpanch of the village, Sunil Jaglan, launched this campaign yesterday on the birthday of his daughter, Yachika Jaglan.

Besides Haryana, he intends to spread this campaign in Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar Jarkhand, Telangana and Tamil Nadu as he aims to organise gram sabhas in over one lakh villages across the country to garner support for this campaign.

Talking to TNIE, Sunil Jaglan says, "Many women from the village participated in the campaign, discussing the prevalent mindset in society where girls are referred to as 'beta' (son). It is both in rural and urban areas and in both educated and uneducated families. A large portion of the population in the country, including parents, teachers, and professors, address their daughters as 'beta', which has a direct impact on their minds and hinders gender equality. When we spoke to them they admitted that they were doing so but said that their parents also did the same.’’

Jaglan stressed that girls should always be addressed as "beti" (daughter). The village women accepted Jaglan's message and acknowledged that they too had unknowingly used these words. They pledged to support the campaign.