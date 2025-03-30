Home Minister Amit Shah to launch campaign for Bihar Assembly elections from Gopalganj today

PATNA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to kick off the campaign for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections from Gopalganj on the second day of his two-day visit on Sunday. Before his meeting in Gopalganj, he will attend an event organized by the state's cooperative department in Patna.

In Patna, Shah will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various development projects worth Rs. 823 crore. These include the inauguration of a Makhana processing center for Mithilanchal. Additionally, he will distribute micro-ATMs to 100 cooperative committees and address approximately 7,000 cooperative committee members.

Shah will then travel to Gopalganj by a special helicopter, where he is scheduled to address a public meeting at the new police lines.

The BJP will officially launch its election campaign from Gopalganj, which is the native district of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad.