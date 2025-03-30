Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi lauds textile waste recycling in Bengaluru, Tripur, Panipat

NEW DELHI: In his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat,’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed concerns over the issue of textile waste and the increasing trend of opting for fast fashion as part of his intent to raise awareness about various social issues with the people during his address.

The Prime Minister said, the textile waste has become a major cause of worry for the whole world.

“The trend of getting rid of old clothes as soon as possible and buying new ones is increasing all over the world," he said, adding, “Have you ever thought about what happens to the old clothes that you stop wearing? This becomes textile waste.”

Appraising people about the research work being done globally to deal with the textile waste menace, Modi said, only less than one percent of textile waste is recycled into new clothes.

“India is the third country in the world where the maximum textile waste is generated. This means that we also face a huge challenge,” he noted.