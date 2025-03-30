PM Modi launches development projects in Chhattisgarh, highlights BJP's achievements

“Hum Ne Banaya Hai, Hum Hi Savarenge (We have created-Chhattisgarh, we only will enrich it). The laying of foundation stones, inauguration of various projects today in the state is a part of the same pledge. The separate Chhattisgarh was created because the benefit of development failed to reach the people and the state. During the Congress regime the development was missing and whatever seen happening were indulged in corruption. Congress was never concerned about common people. It’s the BJP that is bringing the development schemes to every village of Chhattisgarh”, Modi asserted.

He said having a budget is not enough, good intentions are also essential. “The tribal region remained devoid of development for decades. Despite the huge availability of coal, the power scenario was pathetic during the Congress regime. We are establishing new power houses besides a major focus on solar energy including flagship scheme PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. Over 2 lakh people in Chhattisgarh have already registered for it. The gas pipeline programme will enable natural gas reach conveniently to consumers at reasonable prices”, he said.

Modi criticicised the Congress for policies that led to the "proliferation of the Maoist menace" in Chhattisgarh and other states. “The Maoists flourished and sustained in those areas that lagged in development. The grand old party ruled for 60 years had declared such regions as backward and turned away from its responsibility”, he asserted. He further added that under the BJP's double-engine government, Chhattisgarh is witnessing positive changes ands a new era of peace is being seen in the Maoist-affected regions.

During the occasion, the Griha Pravesh of 3 lakh beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin (PMAY-G) was held. “BJP government not just built houses but also enriched the lives of beneficiaries who live there”, PM averred.

CM Vishnu Deo Sai called PM Modi's visit as a historical day as Chhattisgarh is going to play a significant role in the prime minister's vision of making India into a developed nation in 2047.