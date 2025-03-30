RSS banyan tree of India’s immortal culture and modernisation: PM Modi

NAGPUR: In his first visit to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters after becoming the prime minister 11 years ago, Narendra Modi on Sunday described the Sangh as the ‘banyan tree' of India's immortal culture.

Modi became the second sitting PM to visit the RSS headquarters in Nagpur. Atal Bihari Vajpayee had visited it in 2000 during his third term as PM, an RSS official said. This is also Modi’s third term in the top post.

In a jam-packed schedule in Nagpur since early morning, Modi visited the Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir at RSS headquarters and paid homage to the founding fathers of the Sangh. He also visited Deekshabhoomi, where Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar embraced Buddhism in 1956.

Modi also laid the foundation stone of Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre, a new extension building of Madhav Netralaya Eye Institute & Research Centre, named after late RSS chief Madhavrao Golwalkar.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone of Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre, Modi said RSS volunteers are working selflessly in various spheres and parts of the country.

"RSS is the banyan tree of India's immortal culture and modernisation whose ideals and principles are to protect the national consciousness," Modi said.

'This large vatvruksh is not an ordinary one," he said, adding the RSS is synonymous to service.

Modi said the 'tapasya' of RSS with its 'sangathan' and 'samarpan' in the last 100 years is showing fruits as the country approaches its target of 'Viksit Bharat' in 2047.

The 1925-47 was a crisis period as the country was fighting for independence and now, after 100 years, the RSS is stepping into another milestone, he said.

'(The time span from) 2025 to 2047 is important because big goals are ahead of us. We have to lay the foundation stone of the next 1,000 years of a strong and developed India,' Modi said.