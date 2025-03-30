Six killed, five injured in landslide in Himachal Pradesh

CHANDIGARH: Six people, including three women, were killed and five others injured after a landslide occurred due to a tree being uprooted by a storm near Gurdwara Manikaran Sahib in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, on Sunday.

The incident happened in the evening when pedestrians near the edge of a road were struck by a large tree that fell along with debris from the landslide.

Approximately 20 pedestrians and a number of parked vehicles were caught under the fallen tree. Among those killed were a roadside hawker, a car driver, and three tourists who were present at the location. The injured individuals were taken to Jari Hospital for treatment.

Eyewitnesses reported that the tree fell directly in front of the gurdwara, causing the instant deaths of two street vendors, a driver, and three tourists.

Kullu Additional District Magistrate Ashwani Kumar confirmed the casualties, stating, "Six people died and five were injured after trees were uprooted near Manikaran Gurudwara parking in Kullu. Police and rescue teams of the district administration have shifted five injured to the local community hospital at Jari."

A police team, led by the Manikaran Station House Officer (SHO), promptly arrived at the scene and is currently coordinating rescue and relief efforts.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed deep grief over the unfortunate incident, The CM directed the district administration to extend all possible assistance to the victims and their families. He has also instructed officers to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured.

The Meteorological Department had issued a yellow alert earlier in the week for thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds in several districts of Himachal Pradesh, including Kullu. Earlier this month, heavy rains and snowfall had already caused disruptions in the region, leading to landslides and road blockages.