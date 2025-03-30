Two killed, seven injured as SUV heading to PM Modi's function in Chhattisgarh falls off bridge

GAURELA: Two persons were killed and seven sustained injuries after an SUV ferrying people to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's event in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur fell off a bridge and plunged into a river in Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred around 9 am near Kotmi village in the Pendra police station limits, an official said.

He said the SUV, with eight persons onboard, was heading to Bilaspur from Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur (MCB) district.

The official said the SUV driver lost control of the wheel on reaching the bridge over the Son River, and the vehicle hit a woman pedestrian before plunging into the river.