Uttarakhand forest dept partners with WWF to install trap cameras for wildlife safety on roads

DEHRADUN: In a significant move to prioritize wildlife safety, the Uttarakhand Forest Department, in collaboration with WWF, is set to initiate research aimed at preventing frequent accidents on roads in forest areas. To facilitate this, trap cameras are being installed in the interior regions of the forest. These cameras will provide 'real-time updates' to drivers passing through, informing them whether wildanimals are on the road or if it is clear for transit.

According to officials from the Forest Department, "Crossing the road that divides the two forests has often proven fatal for wildlife." The dangers range from being struck by public buses to high-speed cars, resulting in the tragic loss of lives among tigers, elephants, deer species, and monkeys."

According to department officials, the geographical conditions of the Terai forests make the Haldwani-Rudrapur highway extremely significant. "This road serves as a vital corridor for elephants, tigers, leopards, deer, monkeys, and other wildlife, allowing them to cross over to other forests," they stated.