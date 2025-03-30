Uttarakhand forest dept partners with WWF to install trap cameras for wildlife safety on roads

DEHRADUN: In a significant move to prioritize wildlife safety, the Uttarakhand Forest Department, in collaboration with WWF, is set to initiate research aimed at preventing frequent accidents on roads in forest areas. To facilitate this, trap cameras are being installed in the interior regions of the forest. These cameras will provide 'real-time updates' to drivers passing through, informing them whether wildanimals are on the road or if it is clear for transit.
According to officials from the Forest Department, "Crossing the road that divides the two forests has often proven fatal for wildlife." The dangers range from being struck by public buses to high-speed cars, resulting in the tragic loss of lives among tigers, elephants, deer species, and monkeys."
According to department officials, the geographical conditions of the Terai forests make the Haldwani-Rudrapur highway extremely significant. "This road serves as a vital corridor for elephants, tigers, leopards, deer, monkeys, and other wildlife, allowing them to cross over to other forests," they stated.
The stretch of road from Belbaba to the Pantnagar turn is commonly referred to as the Tanda forest. However, it is important to note that different ranges are situated on either side of the road.
Dr. Dheeraj Pandey, Chief Conservator of Forests for the Kumaon zone in Uttrakhand, revealed that the Forest Department and WWF teams will gather critical data through trap cameras to analyze wildlife movement. "Once we have the movement data, we will strategize on potential solutions," he explained.
Dr. Pandey also highlighted the dangers faced by wildlife in the Terai region, noting that several animals have lost their lives due to train collisions. He added, "The use of AI technology can help us detect herds of elephants near the tracks, enhancing our ability to protect them."
According to sources from the Forest Department, after crossing the Tanda Range, the Gaula Elephant Corridor leads towards Lalkuan. This corridor allows herds of elephants to travel from the Dolly Range to areas like Chorgaliya and beyond. "That is why it is officially referred to as the Gaula Corridor on departmental maps," officials stated. They also noted that crossing the road between Belbaba and Pantnagar has repeatedly become a death trap for wildlife.