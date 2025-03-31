300-member group retraces Dalai Lama’s escape route from Tibet in Arunachal trek

GUWAHATI: A 300-member group of monks, village chiefs, personnel of border-guarding forces, tourists and Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) members embarked on a 100-km trek along the Freedom Trail in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday afternoon, retracing the route taken by the 14th Dalai Lama during his great escape from Tibet.

The six-day trek commenced at Kenzamani and it will culminate at Pungteng in Tawang on April 5, commemorating the day when the Tibetan spiritual leader arrived in this India-China border town in 1959.

Organised by the district administration, the inaugural ceremony of the event began with prayers for long life of the Dalai Lama, followed by cultural performances by monks and villagers.

Addressing the participants, Lungla MLA Tsering Lhamu emphasised the spiritual and historical significance of the journey, stating, “As we embark on this journey along the Freedom Trail, we draw strength from the wisdom of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and hope for a peaceful future.”

He said Arunachal’s relationship with Tibet is centuries-old, rooted in shared history, culture, and mutual understanding. “The bond between our people goes beyond borders. We remain inspired by the teachings of His Holiness and his unwavering commitment to compassion, non-violence and promotion of human values,” Lhamu added.

Tsering Lhamu along with the Department of Karmik and Adhyatmik Affairs chairman Jambey Wangdi, flagged off the trek. Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans received the portrait of the Dalai Lama and a branch of the holy tree at Chudangmo, offering a guard of honour.

The participants reached Chhu-Dang-Mo later in the day, covering a small yet significant distance of 3 km. Accommodation for them was arranged by the ITBP and the Indian Army.

On day 2, they will undertake a 10 km trek to Gorzam Chorten, a five-hour walk deep into the heart of history. The next day of the event will entail a gruelling ten-hour walk to Shakti, located 22 km away. The participants will be joined by village chiefs and PRI members from Pangchen Dhingro.

On day 4, they will walk a distance of 23 km to reach Old Lumla, culminating in a visit to Thar Dhoe Norbu Ling Gonpa. It will be followed by a 14 km stretch to Thongleng on day 5 before the final push.

On the last day, the participants will take part in a 28 km march to Tawang Monastery, an 11-hour journey ending in the embrace of history.