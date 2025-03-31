Army mountaineers to scale Kanchenjunga by May-end

NEW DELHI: The mountaineering team of the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS) has set off to scale Kanchenjunga, the highest peak in India. Standing tall at more than 8,000 metres, it is also the third highest peak in the world.

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth flagged off the NIMAS Mount Kanchenjunga Expedition 2025 on Friday, setting the stage for an extraordinary mission that will begin on April 7. It will conclude by the end of May, when the mountaineers reach the summit.

This expedition is far more than just a climb. It is the grand culmination of the ‘Har Shikhar Tiranga’ mission, a patriotic initiative under which the Indian tricolour has been hoisted on the highest peaks of all 28 states. The mountaineers are now headed for the final and most challenging leg of the mission as they set their sights on the Kanchenjunga peak.

Mount Kanchenjunga is known for its treacherous terrain, unpredictable weather, deep crevasses and extreme altitude. Unlike other peaks over 8,000 metres, it demands a long and technically challenging summit push, testing even the most experienced climbers.

But this is exactly why it is the perfect culmination of the initiative. When the Tiranga is hoisted on this peak, it will send out a message of perseverance, national pride and unwavering determination. This climb is going to be no mean feat, and accomplishing it will demonstrate that no peak is beyond our reach.