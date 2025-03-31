Clash between two groups in Nuh after Eid prayers, 5 injured

GURUGRAM: A clash between two groups from the same community after Eid prayers in a village in Nuh left more than five injured on Monday.

According to police, the incident, which occurred at 9 am, was a fallout of an old rivalry between groups led by individuals Rashid and Sajid in Tirwada village.

After getting information, teams from several police stations reached the village and restored order.

A police team has been deployed in the village to ensure peace, officials said.

The violence started after members of one group, who were going home after offering Namaz at an Idgah, had an altercation with some people from the other side.

The two groups then attacked each other with sticks.

After police reached the spot, the violence stopped and the injured were rushed to a hospital.